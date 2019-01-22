Morning Weather with Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning west Texas! We saw a beautiful and warm day yesterday. I hope everyone enjoyed it, because you’re going to need your jacket today. We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 40s, and only warming up to around 59 degrees this afternoon. This is due to a cold front that is moving through the area later this afternoon. We are also still under an Elevated Fire Risk for regions around Big Bend, Trans-Pecos, and parts of the Permian Basin. These areas are looking to experience winds ranging between 15-25 MPH, meaning fires could spark and spread very easily.
Tomorrow starts our real cold kick as we will begin with sunny conditions, and temperatures in the upper 20s in morning. Your probably going to want to keep those coats out all day, since we are only going to be warming up to the mid 50s. This trend should persist through the rest of this work week as were looking at day starting temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s, and afternoon temperatures around the mid to lower 50s.
