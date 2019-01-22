Midland Community Theatre to present Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - To start off the 2019 season, Midland Community Theatre will be debuting Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”.
The show is a stage musical version of the Disney animated classic that tells the story of Belle. Belle lands in the clutches of the mysterious and frightening Beast while trying to rescue her father, but the Beast needs someone to fall in love with him or else he will be trapped in his beast form forever.
The musical runs weekends starting February 1 through March 2. Tickets are on sale for members and will open for non-members on January 28.
However the show doesn’t just stop there. A special sing along and Girls' Night Out will take place on February 21. Ticket holders will receive a charcuterie plate from Bean and Grape, two drink tickets for specialty wines or cocktails, photo booth opportunities, and more.
For the children, there will be two opportunities to have Breakfast with Belle. On February 9 and 16 children can dress up in their finest princess attire, enjoy a breakfast buffet and take photos with Belle as well as the cast of Beauty and the Beast.
