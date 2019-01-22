Lady Falcons looking to close out first half with a win

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - For the UTPB women’s basketball team it was another frustrating week. The Falcons were in both home game right down to the wire, but could not close out the 4th quarter.
On Saturday, the Falcons came back to tie the game with under three minutes to go, but let this one slip away. Coach Rae Boothe believes her team is right there and has a lot of fight in them.
The Falcons end the first half on the road against Tarleton State and Texas A&M Commerce looking to come home with a win.
