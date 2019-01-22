Historic piece of Dennis the Menace Park continues to fly high

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Dennis the Menace Park holds many fond memories for Midland natives, including the well-known “airplane” structure which has now been preserved, and will be relocated to the park by a local company, Playgrounds, Etc.
As renovations for Dennis the Menace Park is completed, many citizens raised concern that they did not want the historical elements of the park to be tossed aside.
So, Playgrounds, Etc. has reinforced and repainted the plane, and will install it at the park for future generations Wednesday.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is working on displays to be installed documenting the parks history, which began in the late 1950’s.
The first phase of the park renovation is nearing completion, and the second phase, which includes the installation of new playground equipment, will begin in the next few months. The park is scheduled to reopen this Spring.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.