Suspicious man taken into custody at Midland Kent Kwik

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - UPDATE: Midland police tell us a hispanic man walked into the Kent Kwik on Rankin Hwy. and claimed to be a federal agent.
They say he went inside of an office and locked himself inside.
Employees evacuated the store.
Police tell us they eventually went inside and took that suspicious person into custody.
Officials tell us the man was not armed.
A Kent Kwik in the 1700 block of Rankin Hwy. was evacuated Sunday evening due to a suspicious person.
Kent Kwik officials stated a suspicious person walked in, leading the employees to evacuate the building. The employees were not sure if the person was armed.
According to police, they entered the store and brought someone out, but have not confirmed if it was the suspicious person they were looking for or if that person was armed.
Our reporters on scene say the police have take someone into custody, and a heavy police presence is still at the store.
No reports have been given on any injuries.
We will update this story as more information is available.
