Sunday Evening Weather Update

Tomorrow will be a warm, dry day, which will really increase our fire danger in the afternoon. Winds of 15-30 MPH tomorrow with low relative humidity has prompted elevated fire danger for a good portion of West Texas. In the mountains and the plains to their east, fire danger will be critical or, in other words, level 2 out of 3. Avoid anything with an open flame outside, and don't do anything that would create sparks or embers. While driving, be sure to use an ashtray, and for anybody towing, make sure you're not dragging any chains.