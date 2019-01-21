NFL announces 2019 NFL London Games

Four games will be held in London and one in Mexico City.

The National Football League announced the matchups for its five 2019 international regular season games on Monday. Four games will be held in the London and one in Mexico.

The 2019 international games are:

The London games will be held at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium.

The official dates and kickoff times for the games will be announced in the spring as part of the full NFL schedule release.

