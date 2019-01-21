Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Tomorrow expect conditions to start in the mid to upper 40s in the morning. Then we should see our next cold front move through our area during the day, making us only reach a high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Changing our previous trend of 70 degree high temperatures throughout the rest of the week. Be sure to keep you jackets handy this week, and your sunglasses out. Even though we should see mostly sunny conditions, our morning temperatures are likely to stay in the mid to lower 30s. Some days could even experience temperatures in the upper 20s to start out. While the high temperatures are not looking to make it out of the mid 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon throughout the rest of this week.