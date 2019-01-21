Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Monday Everyone! We had relatively cool conditions this past weekend, and a great show from mother nature last night. After our chilly start today, you should be prepared for mostly sunny conditions with temperatures into the lower 70s by this afternoon. Be advised are still under a High Wind Warning for some of our western high elevations areas around the Guadalupe mountains and a Wind Advisory for Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico. Along with a high level fire risk for most areas in and around those higher elevations, so be prepared for that risk as we go through today.
Tomorrow expect conditions to start in the mid to upper 40s in the morning. Then we should see our next cold front move through our area during the day, making us only reach a high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Changing our previous trend of 70 degree high temperatures throughout the rest of the week. Be sure to keep you jackets handy this week, and your sunglasses out. Even though we should see mostly sunny conditions, our morning temperatures are likely to stay in the mid to lower 30s. Some days could even experience temperatures in the upper 20s to start out. While the high temperatures are not looking to make it out of the mid 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon throughout the rest of this week.
