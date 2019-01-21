Monday Afternoon Weather Update

Good afternoon everyone! Sorry to all you warm weather lovers, today looks to be the last warm day for a while, and it’s a breezy one. We still have a High Wind Warning up for the Guadalupe Mountains, and a Wind Advisory for both Lea and Eddy Counties. The mountains could see gusts up to 70 MPH, and SE New Mexico could see gusts to 50 MPH through early Tuesday Morning. Elsewhere, we could see gusts of 30-35 MPH, so widespread elevated fire danger will continue until Tuesday morning. Please avoid any outdoor burning, and be sure to avoid causing sparks or embers.