Monday Afternoon Weather Update

Good afternoon everyone! Sorry to all you warm weather lovers, today looks to be the last warm day for a while, and it’s a breezy one. We still have a High Wind Warning up for the Guadalupe Mountains, and a Wind Advisory for both Lea and Eddy Counties. The mountains could see gusts up to 70 MPH, and SE New Mexico could see gusts to 50 MPH through early Tuesday Morning. Elsewhere, we could see gusts of 30-35 MPH, so widespread elevated fire danger will continue until Tuesday morning. Please avoid any outdoor burning, and be sure to avoid causing sparks or embers.
Tomorrow, winds will start from the south keeping morning lows in the 40s, but become westerly by the afternoon, and northerly by the evening as a cold front slides through. Highs tomorrow will be limited to the mid to upper 50s in SE New Mexico, the Permian Basin a good portion of the Trans Pecos, but could still hit the 60s further south as the front will take some time to pass through.
Wednesday will start off very cold in the 20s to low 30s, and highs will struggle to get up to our normal of 57. They should rebound slightly on Thursday, but another cold front Thursday afternoon will knock temperatures down on Friday to the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead, models disagree on Saturday, so for right now we’ll keep temperatures near average, but if the European model wins out, it could be a cool one. Temperatures look to rebound on Sunday to the low 60s before a pattern change looks to usher in possibly even cooler air early next week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.