KISS band members offer free meals to TSA employees impacted by government shutdown

January 21, 2019 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 7:56 AM

(CNN)- Members of the 70s rock supergroup “KISS” say they will give free meals to TSA employees during the government shutdown.

TSA employees will be able to get one of two meals free of charge, a pulled pork sandwich or a strawberry fields salad.

And the offer is good at standalone ‘Rock and Brews’ restaurants only.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement Wednesday in a video posted on the “Rock and Brews” Facebook page.

Stanley and Simmons opened the restaurant chain in 2012.

