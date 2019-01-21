Hobbs Police Chief announces retirement after 20 years of service

Hobbs Mayor Sam D. Cobb stated, “Chief McCall has served our community with distinction during a period of rapid growth in our community that makes the job Chief of Police even more challenging than it normally is. He has implemented several innovative programs, such as the “Eagle IC,” that has made our schools and our public areas much safer for our citizens. It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to have served as Mayor during his tenure as Chief of Police. I wish him, Kelli, and their family nothing but the best as they pursue new opportunities.”