ECISD students have opportunity to contribution in global stem cell research

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Independent School District Innovation Department, and Career and Technical Education Department will hold a meeting Thursday, January 24 from 2:50 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. for students interested in participating in Project STEM Cell in the cafeteria lecture hall at New Tech Odessa (300 E. 29th).
ECISD in collaboration with Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La. are providing students the opportunity to participate in this new initiative where they will use real world applications applied by universities and research institutions.
The students will contribute towards stem cell growth research, learn medical terminology, current lab techniques and data analysis in regards to tissue staining techniques, software for image analysis and data calculations.
Significant student contributions to research during the project will be given credit in journal publications.
For more information contact ECISD Communications at 432-456-9019.
