Junior League of Midland foundation gives back to Hope House

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
While many have passed by or heard of the Hope House in Midland, not everyone realizes everything the organization has to offer for the cancer patients who check in.
The Gift of Hope foundation is a non-profit organization, with a major goal in mind - to care for their patients in any way possible, not just by providing free housing for them.
Carol Gray first sought out the Hope House in the midst of fighting her battle with throat cancer while she struggled with one of the most trying times of her life.
“Oh no, no, no, no. this place here, I lived here for almost 2 months. cause we live so far out. I would’ve never made it,” said Gray.
She expressed to NewsWest 9 that it was the Hope House that helped her with things such as food, medical bills, medications, chemotherapy, a doctor’s support team, and even services as simple as company and group activities. All free of cost.
The Hope House took another big step towards helping even more people, thanks to a big boost from the Junior League of Midland.
Volunteers of the group came together and chipped in on a special surprise for the hope house today, renovating the rooms the cancer patients typically stay in.
Kassadie Barela, Chairman on the Junior League team, a skin cancer survivor herself, took a lot of pride in helping out.
"Whenever people come here and travel from, you know, smaller communities around, you want them to feel comfortable and want to stay somewhere and just feel safe. So I feel like
giving some new decor and just kind of giving it a face-lift and revamping their rooms is something that will make everybody happy," said Barela.
Decorations may not be the priority at the Hope House but, they can certainly help patients feel welcome and secure as they battle through one of life’s toughest tests.
