1 dead following motorcycle crash in East Odessa
(Source: Odessa Police Department)
By Victor Blanco | January 20, 2019 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 9:27 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department say Sean Howell, 28, died following a major crash in East Odessa Saturday night.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to the 2500 block of Bainbridge Drive just before 9 p.m. in reference to the crash.

According to police, Howell was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed and lost control before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Howell was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin have been notified.

