1 dead following motorcycle crash in East Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department say Sean Howell, 28, died following a major crash in East Odessa Saturday night.
OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to the 2500 block of Bainbridge Drive just before 9 p.m. in reference to the crash.
According to police, Howell was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed and lost control before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Howell was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin have been notified.
