Wagner Noël presents ‘Legally Blonde-The Musical’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - “Legally Blonde-The Musical” is coming to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center January 23.
Based on the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical tells the story of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism and more in her pursuit of her Harvard dreams, all while showing you can be both fabulous and smart.
The performance, which is part of the Broadway in the Basin series, starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $47 and go up to $90.
