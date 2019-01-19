Sword fighting school hosting long sword workshop

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you’ve ever dreamed of learning how to wield a sword, this workshop is your opportunity.
Davenriche European Martial Artes School in Midland will be hosting a Long Sword Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 26.
The workshop will include an introduction to the long sword, practice, drills and slow plays. It will be a great introduction for those new to sword work and an opportunity for more experienced students to brush up on basic skills.
Cost for the workshop is $40 in advance or $50 the day of. Equipment is provided but attendees are asked to bring comfortable clothing, protective gloves and something to stay hydrated.
