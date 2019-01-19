Partnership between UTPB College of Nursing, First 5

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas at the Permian Basin College of Nursing and First 5 have partnered with the Education Foundation and the Permian Basin Hispanic Medical Society to promote early childhood literacy.
This morning the Permian Basin Hispanic Medical Society presented a check to Milam Elementary to kick off the Bookworm program.
The Bookworm program has people from the community visit the schools involved to read a new story to the students monthly.
After the new story is read, each student gets their own copy of the book to take home and build their own library.
“This is a wonderful thing for the children that don't necessarily have the resources that other households and families might have. So, if we can give back to encourage those children to be successful members of our community We are all about that and want to contribute to it,” said Benjamin Quiroz, with the Permian Basin Hispanic Medical Society.
The Permian Basin Hispanic Medical Society will be funding the books that are given to each child in Pre-K, Kindergarten and First grade.
If you would like to get involved with the Bookworm Program, contact the Education Foundation at (432) 456-7059.
