Ellen Noel Art Museum hosts 33rd annual shrimpfest fundraiser

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin will host their 33rd annual Shrimpfest on Monday, February 25, at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, in order to help preserve local art programs.
This event serves as the Museum’s largest and most successful fundraiser of the year with over 1,200 people expected to attend.
General Admission tickets are $40 in advance versus $45 at the door where the event kicks off at 7 p.m.
Upon entry, guests can experience entertaining New Orleans style music, feast on unlimited Cajun shrimp and refreshments, as well have the opportunity to bid in silent and live auctions on a variety of unique prizes including vacations, hunting trips, beauty products, jewelry or pieces made by local artists.
ENAM depends on fundraisers like Shrimpfest to meet the needs of the growing community, sustain free public access exhibitions like Hollywood Costumes and programs such as Free Community Art Days, Fine Arts Connection for third grade field trips and Art 2 Go for second graders lacking art curriculum opportunities in school.
For more information about this event, call 432-550-9696 x 210 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.