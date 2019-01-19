Bacon and Brews Fest comes to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you love bacon and beer, you are in luck.
The Bacon and Brews Fest will be held on January 26 at the Midland Downtown Lions Club. Two three-hour sessions will be available, with one from 2 to 5 p.m. and another from 7 to 10 p.m.
Featured at the event will be live music, games and of course lots of bacon and beer.
Tickets start at $35 and include admission to one session, five sample beer tickets, five sample bacon tickets and a commemorative tasting glass. VIP tickets are also available; these include one hour early admission to one session, ten sample tickets each for beer and bacon, reserved VIP seating and the commemorative glass.
Fore more information or to buy tickets you can click here.
