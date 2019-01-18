Thursday Evening Weather Update

As someone who grew up in Seattle, 70s in January sure are a treat. Today was a roll down the windows, sunglasses on, crank up the tunes kind of day. I hope everyone got to enjoy it even if only a little bit. Wind directions are all over the place as an area of low pressure is starting to form to our northwest and will be the main weather feature tomorrow, but for this afternoon, relatively light winds and warm temperatures are the story so get out and enjoy it this evening.
Tomorrow, that low pressure center will swing across the Texas panhandle and really ramp up the winds, especially in the mountains. As anticipated, a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains as well as the Davis and Apache Mountains. Gusts up to 75 MPH are possible at Guadalupe Pass, and up to 60 MPH in the Davis and Apache Mountains. Even here in Midland and Odessa we could gust to 45-50 MPH tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will still have plenty of time to warm up to the 70s tomorrow ahead of the front, but the wind won’t make it nearly as pleasant as today.
As the front passes late tomorrow and into Saturday, there may be a brief lull in the winds before ramping back up again behind the front. Expect a breezy and chilly start to your Saturday before gradually dying down in the evening. The cold front will be pretty strong, knocking temperatures down to the mid 30s Saturday morning, with wind chills even colder. The good news is that models have been trending drier, so I don't think rain/snow will be much of a threat, but I'm still leaving the slight chance in the forecast as there is still some disagreement on how much moisture this front will have with it. Afternoon sunshine will warm us up to the low to mid 50s, but with the wind it will feel more like the 40s.
I do have good news for eclipse viewers. Saturday looks like the only chilly day this weekend now as we warm up yet again towards the start of the work week. We should see clear skies Sunday night and temperatures likely in the 40s for the lunar eclipse, which peaks at 11:12 PM CST. Make sure to send me your pictures, and have a great rest of your Thursday!
