Thursday Evening Weather Update

As the front passes late tomorrow and into Saturday, there may be a brief lull in the winds before ramping back up again behind the front. Expect a breezy and chilly start to your Saturday before gradually dying down in the evening. The cold front will be pretty strong, knocking temperatures down to the mid 30s Saturday morning, with wind chills even colder. The good news is that models have been trending drier, so I don't think rain/snow will be much of a threat, but I'm still leaving the slight chance in the forecast as there is still some disagreement on how much moisture this front will have with it. Afternoon sunshine will warm us up to the low to mid 50s, but with the wind it will feel more like the 40s.