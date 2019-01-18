Texas A&M Engineering Academy comes to Midland College

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Texas A&M and Midland College announced a partnership designed to help address the significant and growing need for engineers.
The program, which will begin in fall 2019, offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students to pursue a degree in engineering while being co-enrolled in Midland College and Texas A&M University.
Students are able to save money and stay at home for their first two years--where they take engineering courses taught by Texas A&M faculty at Midland College--before transitioning to the Texas A&M campus in College.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.