OPD identify barricaded subject arrested on felony warrant

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department, along with Odessa SWAT, arrested Rene Rodriguez, 44, after he barricaded himself in his home in the 1500 block of North Hancock.
According to police, OPD attempted to locate Rodriguez, wanted in connection to a robbery investigation, at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Officers attempted to make contact with Rodriguez but he refused to comply with officers’ commands and barricaded himself in his residence.
OPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the scene and a search warrant was obtained.
Rodriguez was eventually taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:30 p.m., charged with Robbery (Warrant) “2nd Degree Felony” and arrested.
He is currently at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.