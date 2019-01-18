Sony and RCA record labels sever ties with R. Kelly

(Gray News) - Record labels Sony and RCA have dropped singer R. Kelly, real name Robert Kelly, after weeks of pressure following a documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly," according to Billboard Magazine.
The six-part documentary series, which aired on Lifetime, featured those who accused the singer of sexual abuse as well as friends of the pop star.
After the series aired, singers who collaborated with R. Kelly apologized, including Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper. Protesters also marched outside of the Sony building in Manhattan earlier this week.
Also on Friday, Kelly’s former manager turned himself into authorities for allegedly making threats against the family of a woman who is involved with the singer.
Henry James Mason, 52, surrendered on a warrant for felony terroristic threats to authorities in Atlanta.
In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on 21 charges of child pornography after a video tape surfaced in 2002 of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl and urinating on her.
Allegations of false imprisonment and manipulation have bubbled up over the years, including a 2017 Rolling Stone interview with a woman who said Kelly abused and controlled her, including what and when she could eat.
Starting in 2017, a #MuteRKelly movement began and the labels have remained silent about the allegations through the years.
The record labels have not yet commented on the situation, but Kelly’s name is no longer found on the companies' websites.
