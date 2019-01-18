Permian Basin Weekend 1/18-1/20: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience January 18 through January 20.
- Baskerville
Midland Community Theatre is presenting “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" at the Yucca on January 18 and 19. The show is an entry into a theatre festival and as such will be presented in competition format.
- Digital Film Workshop
Basin PBS is holding a Digital Workshop at the Basin PBS Studios from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 19. If you have ever been interested in creating a digital film or series for YouTube or Facebook, this workshop will be an excellent learning experience.
- Bag Shop
Midland Community Theatre is hosting its first annual bag shop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 19. This event is an opportunity to purchase period costumes and vintage clothing from their costume shop.
- Youth Empowerment Workshop
Matthews Martial Arts of Odessa is hosting a free youth empowerment workshop on January 19 for those age seven and up. The workshop will discuss bullying, how to handle one’s self with confidence and learn self-defense.
- Wedding Expo
The West Texas Bridal is holding a Wedding Expo on January 20 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena for all your wedding needs. Over 100 booths will be available, with vendors including florists, dress shops, planners, photographers and more.
- Fashion Camp
The Ellen Noel Art Museum is holding a Fashion Camp for those interested in the world of fashion design. Those ages 13 and up can attend the class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on January 20.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.