Odessa murder suspect arrested in California

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Thursday evening Rondale Farris, 38, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Compton, California. Farris was wanted in connection to a Murder that occurred in Odessa last summer.
On July 13, 2018 the Odessa Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at 2712 East 8th Odessa, Texas. When officers arrived they found Treginale White had been shot.
White was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
A short time after the incident the Odessa Police Department obtained Murder warrants for Rondale Farris and Christopher George and requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with locating both individuals.
July 31, 2018 the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested George near West 18th and Linda in Odessa, Texas.
Following the arrest of George, the Odessa Police Department and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force continued to investigate the whereabouts of Farris. After months of research and following up various leads, the investigators determined that Farris had fled Texas and was in California.
“During the past six months the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force worked diligently to locate and apprehend both of these violent fugitives.” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau Western District of Texas said. “This is a great example of how our partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies not only in the State of Texas but across the country helps make our communities safer.”
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Midland/Odessa Division is made up by the Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department, Crane County Sheriff’s Office, Crane Police Department, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, Upton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety U.S. Marshals Service.
