Odessa man found guilty for 2015 murder, faces life in prison

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, an Ector County Jury found Matthew Armindariz guilty of the 2015 murder of Jimmy Porras and assessed punishment at life in prison.
Armindariz will be sentenced for the murder Thursday, he has already been given 70 years in prison for possession of 80 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in January 2017.
Assistant District Attorneys William Prasher and Jose Castillo prosecuted the case and Lawrence L. Barber, Jr. defended Armindariz.
