MPD investigating man chasing students as Alamo Jr. High

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Police Department was called to a Alamo Jr. High student at approximately 8:30 A.M. Thursday morning in reference to juvenile being chased by an adult male.
According to officials, the juvenile was walking on McDonald Street towards the school when an adult male in a vehicle called out to the child.
The juvenile reported that the man exited the vehicle and gave the impression he wanted the child to come into the car. The child ran away on foot and reported the incident to MPD.
MPD and Midland Independent School District PD responded and have been conducting increased patrol around the area.
MPD would like to remind the public to remain aware of your surroundings, follow your instincts, and dial 911 in an emergency.
