Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We have Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings across these areas until the later evening hours tonight. Looking at wind values of 25-30 MPH with wind gust up to 45 MPH here in the Basin, and even greater values in our higher elevations. Since the cold front is dry, we shouldn’t see much precipitation from the event. Though there still a slight chance for a small shower to two over the northern Permian Basin overnight. After the passage tonight winds will decrease greatly, but stay breezy throughout Saturday. In addition, the temperatures will also decrease greatly starting with mid 30s in the morning and mid 50s by the afternoon. So be sure to have you winter coats at the ready.