Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We made it! Happy Friday west Texas! It has been a beautiful second half of the week thus far. Just based on expected temperature values it may seem to once again look like a “copy and paste” of our previous few days, starting off cool and making it into the lower 70s by this afternoon. This is not the case, starting at noon our winds really are going to pick up in the Permian Basin, Trans-Pecos, Davis and Guadalupe mountains in anticipation for the cold front to pass overnight.
We have Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings across these areas until the later evening hours tonight. Looking at wind values of 25-30 MPH with wind gust up to 45 MPH here in the Basin, and even greater values in our higher elevations. Since the cold front is dry, we shouldn’t see much precipitation from the event. Though there still a slight chance for a small shower to two over the northern Permian Basin overnight. After the passage tonight winds will decrease greatly, but stay breezy throughout Saturday. In addition, the temperatures will also decrease greatly starting with mid 30s in the morning and mid 50s by the afternoon. So be sure to have you winter coats at the ready.
Sunday is when we will start warming up again with sunny conditions, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 30s. Then come the start of your work week, this warming trend continues having morning temperatures in low 40s, along with 70s back in the afternoon. Enjoy the break while it lasts, because Monday night is also when our next system is moving through the area. Taking us back into mid to low 50s for high temperatures, and not getting of the 30s for mornings the rest of the week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.