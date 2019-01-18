Midland College hosts Citizenship Fair

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland College will host a Citizenship Fair Saturday, February 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the MC Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida.
The goal is to provide information and resources for individuals seeking to obtain their U.S. citizenship.
The free event will consist of booths, two presentations and a panel discussion, facilitated by Ginger Schantz, MC government instructor.
The event was organized by Midland Need to Read, with assistance from Casa de Amigos, First Baptist Church, and Midland College (Adult Education & Literacy, BEDC and Cogdell Learning Center).
