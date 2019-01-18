The Junior League of Midland, Inc. to Host “Extreme Makeover” at Hope House

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Midland will be at Hope Home doing its own version of “Extreme Makeover,” Saturday, January 19, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Hope House, located on the corner of Tennessee Avenue and N Street, serves as a sanctuary for cancer patients and their families receiving care at Texas Oncology - Midland Allison Cancer Center.
At least 25 volunteers from the Junior League of Midland will put their skills to use to help Gifts of Hope, Inc. refresh Hope House by sprucing up eight bedrooms and bathrooms in need of cosmetic enhancement with paintbrushes, linens, and home décor.
This service project, funded in part by a donation from Target, as well as from members of the Junior League of Midland themselves, is one event of a year-long service campaign in celebration of the Junior League of Midland’s 70 years of service in the community.
