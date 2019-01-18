Friday Afternoon Weather Update

Happy Friday! We've made it to the end of the week, and the West Texas Winds decided to join the party. So far, we've seen a 48 MPH gust at Schlemeyer Field and 43 MPH at Midland International. Skies on the horizon are pretty milky because of the blowing dust, which we'll see continue into the night until the winds die down. One thing to keep an eye on is sea level pressure, which is still falling as of a few minutes ago as an area of low pressure makes its way across the Texas Panhandle. You can usually expect the strongest winds in the two or three hours after sea level pressure hits a minimum. Suffice to say, the wind isn't quite done, and we will continue to see gusts pushing 50 MPH until dinner time. We could see some light showers, mostly in the northern Permian Basin tonight, but rainfall amounts look very little, if anything.