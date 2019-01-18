Democrats said Russians tried to hack DNC after midterms

(CNN) - Democrats said they were targeted by Russian hackers just after the 2018 midterms.
According to court documents, the Democratic National Committee said it was the subject of an attempted hack in the days after the 2018 midterm elections, probably by Russian intelligence.
The DNC said dozens of email addresses were targeted in a spear-phishing campaign on November 2018.
They say the contents and timing of the emails suggest they are tied to the Russian hacking group known as Cozy Bear.
Cozy Bear is one of two hacking groups linked to Russian intelligence that is believed to have accessed the DNC’s internal systems in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
The Democrats said there is no indication that the hacking attempt was successful.
