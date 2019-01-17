Police seek, quickly find 3 people to get drunk as part of DUI traffic stop training

(Gray News) – How’d you like to get drunk on a police department’s dime? Three lucky volunteers in Pennsylvania will.
It’s important police business, you see.
The Kutztown Borough Police Department put out the call on Facebook on Wednesday for three volunteers “to assist us in training officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.”
The three people they pick will get to spend a Thursday in April drinking “hard liquor to the point of inebriation” for free.
Don’t bother contacting the department, though. An “overwhelming response,” which included nearly 1,200 shares of their Facebook post, has already netted them their three volunteers.
They were looking for the volunteers to be between 25-40 years of age and have a clean criminal history.
They’ll have to sign a waiver clearing the police department of liability and also have a designated driver to take care of them after the exercise.
No word on if the volunteers will still be subject to a “drunk and disorderly” charge if things get out of hand.
