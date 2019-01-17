Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Thursday everyone! We saw a beautiful blue sky day yesterday, this trend should continue for today as well. As we start off in the mid 40s this morning, then once again warm back up into the lower 70s as we get more sun during the day. Even though we will see similar conditions during the day tomorrow, all good things have to end sometime. As we progress into the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday winds will begin to strengthen across west Texas in anticipation for a cold front to pass through overnight.