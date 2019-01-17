MCT presents ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre will be presenting “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on January 18 and 19 at the Yucca Theatre. Tickets are only $10 and are general admission.
The show is MCT’s entry into the American Association of Community Theatres Texas State Festival. As such the show will be presented in festival format, meaning the cast and crew will set up, perform and strike the way they would during the competition.
After the shows the audience will be invited to ask questions about the performance.
For more information or to purchase tickets you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.