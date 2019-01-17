Lubbock Police investigating incident at daycare facility after video surfaces on social media

LUBBOCK, TX (KWES) - Lubbock Police are looking into an incident at a daycare facility after a video surfaced on the internet on Thursday.
The video shows an employee at the My Little Playhouse Learning Center grabbing a child by her hair while telling her to eat her food.
The mother and grandmother said they saw the video on social media and were “furious” and wanted charges brought against the woman in the video, FOX 34 reports.
“I was at work, blood was just boiling. I was just hurt. I can’t believe this. These people are crazy,” Laquitta Wilson, the mother, said.
The owner of the facility has also released a statement, but would not go on camera for an interview.
