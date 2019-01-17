Community comes together to support wounded Ector Co. Sheriff’s Deputies

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - UPDATE: Due to overwhelming support from the community, the cookout has changed locations to accommodate for more room.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anyone donating checks, make them payable to:
The Chuck Wagon Community Fund
P.O. Box 7103
Odessa, Tx 79760
*Ector County Deputies
The Chuck Wagon Community Fund is a 501C3, charity and donations are tax deductible.
--------
The community is coming together to support several wounded Ector County Deputies January 23 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.
Three Ector County deputies, Deputy Smith, Deputy Rodriguez and Deputy Pool were shot and wounded in the line of duty on Monday night.
There will be a hamburger cookout near the Ector County Coliseum at 218 West 46th for $10 a plate.
All proceeds will be distributed among the three Deputies to assist them on the road to recovery.
If any large orders are requested for delivery please contact Brandon at 432-202-4853 or Trent at 432-557-5124. Please place these large orders in advance. We will deliver in Odessa, Ector County.
