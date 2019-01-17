Carlsbad woman arrested for trafficking heroin, more arrests to follow

Carlsbad, NM (KWES) - Pecos Valley Drug Task Force arrested a Carlsbad woman, Susan Jacquez-Dominguez Escareno, 50, in her home in Eddy County on November 27, 2018 for two counts of trafficking heroin.
According to Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage, Escareno allegedly sold several grams of heroin prior to her arrest.
Agents say they had probable cause that Escareno was in her home where she was located in her bedroom by law enforcement. She was arrested and transported to the Eddy County Detention Center.
This arrest was part of a larger investigation being conducted by Pecos Valley Drug Task Force Agents involving several individuals responsible for trafficking heroin in Carlsbad.
Authorities say more arrests are expected and anyone with information related to this case, or any other illegal drug activities are urged to contact the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force at 887-5194 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Eddy County.
The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, Artesia Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, the Carlsbad Police Department and is part of the The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Region VI Drug Task Force. HIDTA program was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.
