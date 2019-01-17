Andrews VFD warns of phone scam

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - According to the Andrews Volunteer Fire Department, they received a number of phone calls from concerned citizens asking if we are soliciting donations.
The AVFD does not solicit donations via the phone and warn that this is a scam.
The fire department also says they have been in contact with the Andrews Police Department and will soon be able to track the person responsible for this.
If you do receive in of these calls, AVFD asks you take note of the number and privately send the information to them.
