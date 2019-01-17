Abandoned home fires spark search for answers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, October 17, firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned home in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue.
It is one of many abandoned homes in the past few months that have caught fire around Central Midland.
Midland Fire Department Fire Marshal James Howard explained how he determined if a fire is started naturally or committed by an arsonist.
"Well, these fires have really got our attention because, again, the structures are abandoned, they don't have any electrical service to them or gas service to them,” said Howard. “It's either been shut off because it's unoccupied or it never had it in the first place."
Howard says that while inspecting the scene they found evidence that supported the crimes were related to arson.
"We do have evidence that the fires were intentionally set using common combustibles found within those structures."
Crime Stoppers reached out to the public on Facebook, which Howard thinks may provide the help needed to solve the case.
The fire department received calls about the fires from nearby residents. They're asking for the community's help again in finding the arsonists.
If you have any leads, the reward is $1,000. You can contact the fire marshal’s office at 432-685-7332 or Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.
