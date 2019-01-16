WTFB opens pantries to government workers impacted by shutdown

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The West Texas food bank is opening its Midland and Odessa pantries to those who are being impacted by the government shutdown.
The pantries will be opened on January 17.
Those who need assistance are asked to visit the Food Bank’s website to find out more information about the Food Bank and a schedule of mobile distributions.
Volunteers are also needed to help build outreach boxes for the distribution. You can fill out the volunteer paperwork on the website.
Food donations are also accepted, either in person during regular business hours or via the virtual food drive.
“As we approach the end of the month, we know many are becoming more and more nervous about making rent or mortgage payments, and paying bills," said Libby Campbell, the Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.
“The West Texas Food Bank wants to help ease that stress by offering the services of our pantries to the furloughed workers of the federal government," said Campbell.
