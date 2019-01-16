Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Saturday morning a cold front will slide through, with continued windy conditions behind it. There will be some limited moisture with and ahead of this front, so we could see some light showers and even some flurries, particularly in the northern Permian Basin and SE New Mexico, but impacts at this time look minimal to none at all as surface temperatures will likely be too warm. We'll keep an eye out though should things change. Highs on Saturday will likely be limited to the low 50s, but if it keeps trending warmer, we'll bump up the temperatures. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s are still likely especially in the morning, so bundle up if you have outdoor plans early on Saturday.