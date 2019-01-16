Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Happy hump day, we’re halfway to Friday! We’re seeing some high clouds out there, but mostly sunshine and temperatures are much warmer than yesterday. Crank up the tunes and roll the windows down, because it will feel like spring is in the air for the next two days.
Overnight, some models hang on to the moisture that's still in place a little longer, so as the winds become a little calmer after sunset, we could see a bit more patchy fog out there, but I don't think it will last long as dry air will continue to move in from the west. Westerly flow will help keep us warm tomorrow and Friday with lows in the 40s and highs reaching for the 70s yet again.
Friday will be the day things start to change, and the winds will really begin to pick up in the afternoon. Gusts of 40 MPH are possible in the Permian Basin, with higher gusts possible in the mountains, SE New Mexico and the upper Trans Pecos. We'll have to wait and see, but I wouldn't be surprised to see some wind advisories, watches or warnings to come out from the National Weather Service.
Saturday morning a cold front will slide through, with continued windy conditions behind it. There will be some limited moisture with and ahead of this front, so we could see some light showers and even some flurries, particularly in the northern Permian Basin and SE New Mexico, but impacts at this time look minimal to none at all as surface temperatures will likely be too warm. We'll keep an eye out though should things change. Highs on Saturday will likely be limited to the low 50s, but if it keeps trending warmer, we'll bump up the temperatures. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s are still likely especially in the morning, so bundle up if you have outdoor plans early on Saturday.
The good news though, is that the weekend is actually trending a bit warmer, which will be great for eclipse viewers Sunday night as it won’t be as cold as once thought, though it may be a little breezy.
