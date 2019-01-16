Skip to content
Jobs
News
Weather
Sports
Basin Buzz
Traffic
WATCH LIVE
About Us
Home
BEST OF THE BASIN
Watch newscasts live
Download the News App
Restaurant Reports
News
National
Elections
Traffic
Pothole Patrol
Weather
Texas Burn Bans
First Alert Skycams
Radar
Hurricane
Sports
FastBreak
GameTime
Scoreboards
Fans In The Stands
Game Of The Week
Basin Buzz
Things To Do
Fun For Kids
Kirsten's Korner
Calendar
About Us
Contact us
Send us your story idea
KWES Careers
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality
January 16, 2019 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 1:19 PM
48
Currently in
Midland, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Teen with replica gun shot, killed by police
Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe reported a suspect burglarizing a car Tuesday and that he ran away holding what appeared to be a handgun.
Published 51m at 6:48 AM
Recall: Chicken nuggets may contain wood pieces
3h
3h
Odessa murder suspect arrested in California
By
Victor Blanco
January 17
January 17
Haley’s Haven offers helping hand
By
Victor Blanco
January 17
January 17
Big Spring community helps federal workers with free meals, donations
The community of Big Spring is stepping up to help federal workers have a meal and meet other needs.
By
Phoenix O'Connor
January 17
January 17