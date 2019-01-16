Permian Basin Area Foundation opens applications for scholarships

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - If you are a student preparing to graduate from high school or a current college student, the Permian Basin Area Foundation has now opened 84 applications for scholarships on their website.
The scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, as well as current undergraduate and graduate college students.
In 2018, PBAF handed out more than $500,000.
“So, last year we were able to help 243 area kiddos achieve their, you know, higher institution dreams by awarding $522,000,” said Sherri Heiting, scholarships administrator for PBAF.
For more information or to apply visit PBAF.org/scholarships.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.