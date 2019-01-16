OPD remind drivers what to do if they Crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - During 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 3,978 crashes and issued 1,459 citations as a result of crashes. So, they offer motorists tips on handling a car crash.
- State law requires all motorists involved in an accident to immediately stop at the scene, or as close as possible without obstructing traffic. If the vehicle is not stopped at the scene of the accident, motorists are required to immediately return and remain there until the situation is resolved.
- If an accident occurs on a busy roadway and the vehicle is drivable, motorists are encouraged to move to the nearest side street or parking lot if possible. State law requires law enforcement officers investigate all accidents on public roadways involving at least $1,000 worth of damage and all accidents that result in either injury or death.
- Motorists are required to exchange all necessary information for accidents involving less than $1,000 damage, as well as accidents that occur on private property regardless of the amount of damage involved. Officers will respond to crashes on private property if a driver does not have insurance.
- All operators involved in accidents are required to exchange necessary information consisting of name, address, driver license number, license plate number, and insurance information. It is also recommended that operators exchange phone numbers. If a motorist strikes an unattended vehicle, they are still required to leave the necessary information with the vehicle involved.
- Officers will investigate crashes that occur on private property for the following reasons:
