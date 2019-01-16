MISD Board of Trustees to review 2017-18 student performance during regular meeting

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - During their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 22, the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees will review the 2017-18 Texas Annual Performance Report.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Bowie Fine Arts Academy, 805 Elk Ave.
TAPR data provides information from the 2017-18 school year; however, Texas Education Code (TEC), §39.306, requires each district’s board of trustees to publish an annual report within 90 calendar days after Dec. 17, 2018.
The report includes the following information from the 2017-18 school year: TAPR report; student performance data; financial data; major behavioral and criminal incidents; campus performance objectives; district accreditation status; and student performance from their first year in post-secondary institutions, as reported by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
After the public hearing, the report will be available at each campus, the district’s central office, and on all campus and district web pages. State, district, and campus performance reports can be accessed via the Texas Education Agency website, www.tea.texas.gov.
For further details, please contact the Office of Accountability at 432-240-1250.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.