Microsoft and Walgreens partner to take on Amazon in health care

(CNN) - Microsoft and Walgreens are joining forces to take on amazon in the health care market.
The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday.
Microsoft will become Walgreen’s new cloud provider.
"Improving health outcomes while lowering the cost of care is a complex challenge that requires broad collaboration and strong partnership between the health care and tech industries," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.
The two companies said the partnership will help Walgreens gain personalized data about their customers' health.
And that will allow pharmacists to give better wellness solutions.
The companies will also work toward lowering health care costs.
The joint venture appears to be a clear attempt to counter Amazon's growing clout in health care.
