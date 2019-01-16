Ford unveils most powerful Mustang yet

The 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 and the 2020 Ford Explorer ST are displayed, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
January 16, 2019

(CNN) - Sports car fans everywhere, rejoice.

Monday, Ford unveiled the most powerful Mustang model the company has ever made.

The new Shelby GT 500 is expected to have more than 700 horsepower under the hood.

But exact specifications are still unclear because engineers are yet to do their final tests on the engine.

The car should go from 0 to 60 in a little more than three seconds.

The car will likely have more power than the $450,000 Ford GT Supercar.

Its features include a dual-clutch automatic transmission that's specifically designed for the new Mustang. There will be no manual transmission offered for the car.

Also, plastic parts for the car will be produced using 3D printers, according to CNN.

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford stands next to the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP)

The first Shelby GT500 was unveiled in 1967.

The car was introduced to the public at the Detroit Auto Show.

