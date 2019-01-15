Ector Co. deputies released after being shot, 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Three Ector Co. deputies have been released from Medical Center Hospital Tuesday morning after being shot Monday evening.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says two deputies were shot in the leg and one was grazed in the mouth. Special Investigative Unit Josh Pool, CID Investigator Cody Smith and Reserve Officer Ricky Rodriguez were the injured officers but all three were released around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies were serving a narcotics search warrant in the 7300 block of Kentucky Ave. around 9:30 p.m. when he says one suspect opened fire on the deputies upon entering.
Griffis says he believes one of his deputies then opened fire.
He confirmed one suspect is dead and another suspect is in custody. The name of the deceased and the second subject are being withheld at this time.
The second suspect was arrested and charged with Failure to Identify and possible further charges. A possible third person was initially suspected but authorities no longer believe this is the case.
The sheriff added that a five-block perimeter had been set up as they search for a possible 3rd suspect, but that search was later called off.
We’re told around seven deputies were involved in the original search warrant.
The Odessa Police Department, Texas Rangers, ECISD Police and DPS assisted in the investigation.
