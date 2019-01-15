Officials identify victims of fire on FM 1788 South

By Victor Blanco | January 15, 2019 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 3:43 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Fire Marshall confirmed Daniel Calvillo died, and Aaron Montarez was injured as a result of a fire at Farm-To-Market 1788 South at West County Road 160 Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, two semi-trucks carrying oil caught fire while unloading on site.

Calvillo was pronounced dead on scene, Montarez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Lubbock, and a third person, identified as Alaric Morales walked away without injury.

Montarez’s condition is still unknown at this time.

Tank battery fire on 1788 South

