Officials identify victims of fire on FM 1788 South

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Fire Marshall confirmed Daniel Calvillo died, and Aaron Montarez was injured as a result of a fire at Farm-To-Market 1788 South at West County Road 160 Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, two semi-trucks carrying oil caught fire while unloading on site.
Calvillo was pronounced dead on scene, Montarez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Lubbock, and a third person, identified as Alaric Morales walked away without injury.
Montarez’s condition is still unknown at this time.
